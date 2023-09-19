Strategic Pricing Best Selling Book Foing On The Advanced Govnpanies

Amazon #1 Best Seller

Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors brings needed competitive approaches and successful outcomes to the Gov Con industry

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Strategic Pricing thought leader and foremost advisor to companies, Marsha Lindquist, shares critical knowledge in her best-selling book Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors . The book targets business leaders of all types and sizes in the over $650 billion annual Gov Con market, noted as a gem by readers who love the chapter on Toolbox Secrets. Strategic Pricing is often thought to make or break a bid. Ms. Lindquist approaches her readers with the concepts and innovative ideas for the price as the core component to a more comprehensive, integrated proposed solution – throughout all phases of business activities – that can change how Gov Con pricing is thought of.

'Strategic Pricing' offers and challenges a market saturated with primer-level“how to find Federal opportunities” books. Focused on the advanced, even phenomenally successful contractor professional, the author re-orients Gov Cons to a more substantive path of value-based thinking – from proposal development through performance delivery. And all by determining not the lowest or the“feels good” guessed price, but by building a qualitative and quantitative narrative out of the specific, actual path the contracting firm took to achieve that exactly right contract price.

Ms. Lindquist has earned the staas a #1 Amazon best-selling author of Secrets of Strategic Pricing for Government Contractors, aimed at the seasoned Government contractor. Marsha frequently talks about the more than two dozen strategic pricing tools that every contractor should have in their toolbox. Lindquist's purpose in authoring this book is to raise pricing to the top of the bidding food chain and encourage Federal Gov Cons to begin their strategic pricing during the capture stage. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines firsthand proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price. Book site:

RSM Federal's Managing Partner, Joshua P. Frank, commented:

“This book is a paradigm shift. This is one of the most advanced and comprehensive books on pricing that I have ever read.”

This kind of market impact is Lindquist's intention. The author – who has long collaborated with Gov Con businesses and blogged extensively on this pricing topic – feels the time is right for more Federal pricing dialogue. She blends wise academics with real-world application success to argue for revealing all the processes and tools that the price touches upon.

According to Lindquist:

“Pricing must no longer be relegated to backroom whispering. It is strategic-based thinking communicated openly, widely, and continuously. Gone are the days when the pricing could be successfully conducted at the end of the proposal. Now it is before and during the process. And – in terms of supporting the price and thriving within the award dollars – long after the fact too.”

Whether it is the influx of a new generation of people no longer content to just bolt on their piece in the assembly line or the rise in this-generation business driver mandates like authenticity and storytelling, the value narrative is a strong core from which to scale the operational whole. From proposal development through performance delivery to the dollar.

Lindquist's purpose in authoring this book is to raise pricing to the top of the bidding food chain and encourage Federal Gov Cons to begin their pricing strategy during the capture stage. The author is a seasoned advisor to small, mid-size, and large companies that regularly bid on Government contracts. She combines firsthand proficiency with years of understanding of this industry to share the processes and tools for a winning price.

Explained Lindquist:

“Successful Government contractors are financially savvy. What they do does not happen by accident or without solid financial plans that involve strategic pricing.”

Said so well by an Amazon reviewer:

“This is a useful and timely book because all business development professionals need to understand strategic pricing in the B2G market, where winning new business becomes more difficult all the time. If you are involved in business development, you need to read and study this book. It is a comprehensive approach to competitive pricing. It is easy to see why it is an Amazon #1 Bestseller.”

About Marsha Lindquist

Marsha is a business expert for Government contractors and strategically collaborates with clients to arrive at innovative pricing solutions that take them to more awards. She has achieved the distinguished titles of NCMA Fellow, APMP Fellows & APMP Professional (CPP) as well as one of ProPricer's original Future of Pricing Honorees.

