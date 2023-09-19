Icaros And Iris Automation Partner For Airspace Detect And Avoid (DAA)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Casia G detects and alerts of encroaching aircraft within BLVOS UAV operation areas enabling collision avoidance
regulations.” - said Tom Bosanko, CEO of Icaros.HAYMARKET, VA, AND RENO, NV, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- UAS integrator and solutions provider, Icaros, Inc, and detect and avoid (DAA) innovator, Iris Automation , have inked a new partnership that lets Icaros provide best-in-class autonomdrone in a box systems integrated with Iris' ground-based airspace awareness systems. This results in turnkey solutions for autonombeyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) use for perimeter security, industrial inspections, and law enforcement surveillance applications. Icaros will combine Iris' Casia G technology and a complete suite of services, to enable safe UAS operation, airspace deconfliction, and regulatory compliance for (BVLOS) operations.
Icaros integrates only the best in class, proven UAS drone in a box technology, DAA systems, and application specific computer vision and AI/ML information management software to provide turnkey solutions that meet business needs. Services include system setup and maintenance, complete safety management systems, application consulting, and drone program setup assistance.“We help customers with a full spectrum of UAS information management systems. Our services run the spectrum between providing a complete turnkey operation to filling in gaps you may have in your UAS operations, regulatory compliance, or operational safety and efficiency expertise. Our team is expert in enabling safe operation and compliance with local regulations”, said Tom Bosanko, CEO of Icaros.
“Casia G was designed to provide an affordable and effective way for customers to take advantage of BVLOS flight through increased airspace awareness without the use of visual observers, but we are only one piece of the puzzle. Value added partners like Icaros fill a critical void in the drone ecosystem by bringing all of the puzzle pieces together in a safe and compliant manner.”, added Jon Damush, CEO of Iris Automation.
About Icaros
Icaros was founded in 2004 as a manned aircraft remote sensing system and mapping services company. Over the past 7 years Icaros has evolved to become a full service UAS solutions provider. Icaros is dedicated to successfully deploying UAS-based Information Management Systems. We foon providing best-in-class drone in a box systems, streamlined process management, operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and commitment to safety. Our services cover the gamut of UAS operational needs and can fill gaps customers have in operational know-how and experience. Services include:
AutonomUAV technology sales, installation, and maintenance
. Best in class autonomdrone in a box selections that meet needs and provide ROI
. UAS drone in a box installations and setup
. UAS operation training
. Ground-based FAA-compliant detect and avoid (DAA) systems
. DAA system installation and maintenance
. Ground based perimeter security breach sensors
. Integrated UAS-perimeter security alarm installation and setup
Professional Outsourced UAS Operation Services
. UAS Certified Pilots to fly your drones almost anywhere in the world
. UAS Remote Command Center Operations
Regulatory Compliance Services
. Intelligent access to airspace
. FAA waiver applications
. UAS safety Management Systems processes and procedures guidance
. Customized Safety Management Systems (SMS) documentation
. UAS Program organizational setup guidance
. Customized UAS Operations Manuals
. Customized UAS Maintenance Manuals
UAS Information Management Systems Services
. Geospatial mapping services
. Data migration
. Remote sensing device selection and integration
. Video Management Systems (VMS) integration
. Video / telemetry streaming to remote customer and 3rd party command centers
. Custom computer vision & AI information analytics
. Commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) application software selection.
For more information:
Jim Peters
Icaros, Inc
About Iris Automation
Iris Automation is dedicated to creating an aviation environment where no two aircraft ever collide in mid-air. We leverage innovative AI-based vision technology that enables uncrewed and crewed aircraft to mitigate the risk of airborne collisions – vital for safe, scalable, and efficient operations across countless industries. Iris' onboard and ground based Casia systems give operators the situational awareness and automation needed to safely navigate an increasingly complex and congested airspace. We work closely with civil aviation authorities globally as they implement regulatory frameworks to advance safety and efficiency in aviation.
For more information:
Jason Hardy-Smith
Iris Automation, Inc.
+1 650-761-2195
