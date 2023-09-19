PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterlymon Stock Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM ) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3675 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 10, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business October 27, 2023.
Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM ) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with preliminary 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexand Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at .
|
CONTACTS:
|
|
|
Analysts
|
Media
|
|
LGoodman
|
Ray Sandoval
|
|
(505) 241-2160
|
505) 241-2782
SOURCE PNM RESOURCES, INC.
MENAFN19092023003732001241ID1107101611
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.