PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterlymon Stock Dividend

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM ) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with preliminary 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexand Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at .