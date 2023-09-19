United States Navy Selects Hoylu For Advanced Teamllaboration Enhancement

The order for the initial year represents a value of SEK 2 200 000 in software and services revenue and presents ongoing opportunities to expand within the government sector.

The Navy will use Hoylu for day-to-day scrums, sprint management, program evaluation and monitoring, and variother programmatic information types.

Why Hoylu for the United States Navy



Security: Hoylu is the right choice for the Navy, meeting strict requirements to handle sensitive program information and data. Our platform ensures top-tier data security, safeguarding sensitive information.

Collaborative Features: We excel in providing collaborative features that empower teams to seamlessly communicate and coordinate, whether for day-to-day scrums, sprint management, program evaluation, or other programmatic needs. Our solution encourages teamwork and efficiency. Scalability & Flexibility: Hoylu's software is designed to accommodate projects of varying sizes and complexities. Our solutions adapt to your specific project needs, making complex project management simpler, whether you're on a construction site or part of an Agile development team.



Joinin celebrating this significant collaboration with the United States Navy, showcasing our commitment to innovation, security, and project management excellence. Hoylu – Complex Projects, Simplified.

