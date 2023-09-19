RPT Realty Issues 2022Rporate Tainability Report

“RPT's investments in our people, properties and processes have resulted in tangible progress towards our ESG goals, as reflected in our third annual Corporate Sustainability report,” said Brian Harper, President and CEO.“As the Company works towards the successful closing of the proposed merger with KiRealty, we are proud to pass on a solid ESG foundation to build upon, ensuring a sustainable and prosperfuture for the combined company's stakeholders.”

Environmental Highlights



Reduced electricity consumption in landlord-controlled areas by 19% in 2022, compared to 2018

Diverted 24% of landlord-controlled shopping center waste from landfills, compared to 2018 Saved almost 19 million gallons of water in 2022, compared to 2019, a reduction of nearly 25%

Social Highlights



99% of respondents to an employee engagement survey care about the success of RPT and 95% are proud of the work that they do

41% of new hires in 2022 were racially diverse, increasing RPT's racially diverse workforce by 5% in 2022 to 24% of employees RPT employees contributed 832 hours of hands-on volunteer time to 54 different organizations spanning 12 states, all within communities where we live and work

Governance Highlights



Directly linked the achievement of specific ESG goals, such as the implementation of LED lighting, smart irrigation, and waste management projects, to the boportion of executive compensation

Implemented an enhanced Crisis Management Plan, Crisis Communication Plan and Emergency Response Plan

Conducted quarterly risk assessments in connection with the Enterprise Risk Management program with the goal of giving RPT a greater ability to manage and prioritize risks Established the Data Governance Council that aligns business strategy with data analytics and establishes data management and quality control standards

Recognition Highlights



50/50 Women on Board Gender Balanced Board Recognition

GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum Best Places to Work

GlobeSt.Lease Influencer

Green Star by GRESB for ESG excellence

Best & Brightest in Wellness

Top Workplaces Detroit Free Press EV Charging Hero by Connect the Watts

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the“NYSE”). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol“RPT”. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's property portfolio (the "aggregate portfolio") consisted of 43 wholly-owned shopping centers, 13 shopping centers owned through its grocery-anchored joint venture, and 49 retail properties owned through itslease joint venture, which together represent 14.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2023, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.2% leased. For additional information about the Company please visit rptrealty.com.

Company Contact:

Vin Chao, Managing Director - Finance

19 W 44th St. 10th Floor, Ste 1002

New York, New York 10036



(212) 221-1752

Forward Looking Statements

