Otonomo Announces Shareholder Approval Of Inessbination With Urgently

Upon closing of the transaction, which is expected to occur before the end of October 2023, the combined company will operate under the name Urgent.ly, Inc. and its common stock is expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol“ULY”, subject to the approval of Nasdaq.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of management of Otonomo in light of historical results and trends, current conditions and potential future developments, and are subject to varirisks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Words such as“anticipate,”“expect,”“project,”“intend,”“believe,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“continue,”“target,”“contemplate,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“predict,”“possible,”“potential,”“pursue,”“likely,” and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions or events identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the expected timing of the closing of the proposed transaction; the ability of the parties to complete the proposed transaction considering the variclosing conditions; the expected benefits of the proposed transaction; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Otonomo's and Urgently's plans, estimates or expectations could include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the proposed transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect Otonomo's and Urgently's businesses and the price of Otonomo's traded securities; (ii) uncertainties as to the timing of the consummation of the proposed transaction and the potential failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction; (iii) the proposed transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (iv) Otonomo's or Urgently's respective businesses may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the proposed transaction and disruption of management's attention due to the proposed transaction; (v) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the proposed transaction or otherwise, or the impact of the proposed transaction thereupon; (vi) Otonomo or Urgently may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (vii) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement and the proposed transaction; (viii) restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact Otonomo's or Urgently's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (ix) the risk that Otonomo or Urgently may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the proposed transaction, or that required governmental and regulatory approvals may delay the consummation of the proposed transaction or result in the imposition of conditions that could reduce the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; (x) risks that the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction or other commercial opportunities may otherwise not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (xi) the impact of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive and technological changes; (xii) the risk that integration of Otonomo and Urgently post-closing may not occur as anticipated or the combined company may not be able to achieve the growth prospects and synergies expected from the transaction, as well as the risk of potential delays, challenges and expenses associated with integrating the combined company's existing businesses; (xiii) exposure to inflation, currency rate and interest rate fluctuations and risks associated with doing business locally and internationally; (xiv) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Otonomo's and Urgently's business and general economic conditions; and (xv) the unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as Otonomo's and Urgently's response to any of the aforementioned factors. Additional factors that may affect the future results of Otonomo are set forth in its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including Otonomo's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 20-F, Current Reports on Form 6-K, and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at See in particular Item 3D of Otonomo's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 under the heading“Risk Factors.” The risks and uncertainties described above and in the SEC filings cited above are not exclusive and further information concerning Otonomo and Urgently and their respective businesses, including factors that potentially could materially affect their respective businesses, financial conditions or operating results, may emerge from time to time. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Readers should also carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that Otonomo and Urgently file from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Otonomo and Urgently assume no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.