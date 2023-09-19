Woodbridge International Announcesle Of 10-D, Inc. And Appliedpliance Services To Neovera, Inc.

10-D Security is a Kansas City-based cybersecurity company dedicated to providing cutting-edge security solutions to protect businesses from cyber threats. With a foon cybersecurity assessments, compliance, and risk management, 10-D Security has earned a reputation for excellence in the field of cybersecurity within the financial services industry.

AppliedCS provides Compliance Management, Information Security, and Risk Management Services to Financial Institutions nationwide. Areas of expertise include Operational Banking, Risk Assessments, Governance Controls, Consumer Complaint Monitoring Program Development, and Audit Remediation and Action Plans.

"We're excited to unite with Neovera, a renowned leader in the managed cybersecurity industry," said Phil VanMeerhaeghe, CEO of 10-D Security. "This partnership will enableto harness our deep industry knowledge and cutting-edge solutions to create a formidable force in safeguarding our clients' critical assets and help community financial institutions with compliance-related services."

Neovera is a leading provider of professional and comprehensive managed technology services with over two decades of experience. Specializing in IT consulting, multiple Cloud platforms (Private, Azure, AWS, Oracle, GCP), and cybersecurity solutions, Neovera offers a wide range of services, including 24/7/365 monitoring and fully managed services, CaaS, and Identity and Access Management. Neovera is a portfolio company of 424 Capital.

