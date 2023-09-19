Mydecine Innovations Announces Closing Of Prospec Supplement Financing

The Offering was completed pursuant to a shelf prospecsupplement to the Company's Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospecfor the province of Québec and Amended and Restated Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospecfor each of the provinces of Canada, dated January 28, 2022.

The Company will use the proceeds of the Offering as described in the ProspecSupplement.

The ProspecSupplement and Base Shelf Prospecare available on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at .

About Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a publicly traded, pre-revenue biopharmaceutical company that began operations in North America and Europe in early 2020. Mydecine was founded to increase physicians' access to serotonin-modulating medicine. Recent research has demonstrated the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and MDMA for treating intractable conditions such as pain, anxiety, depression, addiction, and PTSD, along with neurodegenerative disorders. Mydecine believes these compounds can be safer, more effective, and more accessible for patients and medical professionals through modern drug chemistry paired with artificial intelligence (AI). Mydecine is developing innovative medications for target indications with high mortality rates that have lacked innovation for decades and are controlled by dominant corporations. Mydecine developed several prodrug families, beginning with a psilocybin-derived smoking cessation drug undergoing a NIDA-funded trial at Johns Hopkins University. Mydecine is also developing MYCO-006-short-acting chemical analogs derived from MDMA for treating variconditions, including anxiety and pain. Mydecine utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and pharma research infrastructure at the University of Alberta to develop and manufacture new medications to make them affordable and accessible to the general public upon Health Canada and FDA approval. The Mydecine team is enthusiastic about its mission and is dedicated to creating a positive difference in the lives of others.

