Red Cat Holdings Reports Financial Results For Fiscal First Quarter 2024 And Providesrporate Update

Operational Highlights:



Orders for 344 drones with a total value of approximately $5.2 million placed by a U.S. federal government agency



Remote ID certification received from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)



Teal 2 sUAS Now Available for Purchase ThroughGovernment's Advantage



Secured $1.2M Additional Funding for U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program



Received DoD“Blue UAS” Approval for New Teal 2 sUAS to be Added to Cleared List



Announced breakthrough artificial intelligence and computer-vision capabilities for Teal 2 military-grade drone



Received Order for 200 Long-Range, High-Speed Drones for Ukrainian Deployment

Partnering with Doodle Labs as wireless networking provider for U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance program



First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:



Consumer Segment reported as Discontinued Operations as sale to Unusual Machines (“UM”) expected to close in fiscal second quarter for immediate cash proceeds of $3 million and approximately $21 million in UM stock, including working capital adjustments



Strong quarterly revenues for the Consumer segment provide value potential for shares of UM stock to be received from the sale



Record quarterly revenues for Enterprise segment as sales pipeline matures with an additional $6 million in booked orders to be shipped over the balance of Fiscal 2024



More than 70% of Enterprise revenues generated from sales to U.S. government agencies

Inventory related balances of more than $11 million at July 31, 2023 require $3 million to complete the manufacturing of approximately 1,200 drones representing $18 million in revenues when shipped



“Since its official launch at the end of April, the Teal 2 generated more than $2 million of sales in its first quarter of availability. In addition, its current backlog of $6 million is expected to increase throughout our Fiscal 2024, especially as government agencies seek to spend their budgetary allowances before they expire," stated Jeffrey Thompson, President and CEO. "This was a record sales quarter for the Enterprise segment and we expect the next two fiscal quarters to report even higher record sales levels. We are providing revenue guidance for our Enterprise segment of $3 million for our second fiscal quarter and $5 million for our third fiscal quarter.”

"We look forward to closing the sale of the Consumer segment so that we can foexclusively on the long-term opportunities that are rapidly emerging for the Enterprise segment, as evidenced by the repeat orders from the Border Patrol,” stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer. "We purposely built higher than normal inventory levels to address the supply chain issues that existed during the Covid crisis. With our manufacturing facility completed and operating efficiently, we plan to spend an additional $3 million to convert our existing inventory into approximately 1,200 drones, representing more than $18 million in future revenues.”

Conference Call

CEO Jeff Thompson and CFO Joseph Hernon will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-844-413-3977 (within the U.S.) or 1-412-317-1803 (international). Callers should dial in approximately ten minutes prior to the start time and ask to be connected to the Red Cat conference call. Participants can also pre-register for the call using the following link:

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:



A replay of the webcast will be available until December 19, 2023 and can be accessed through the above link or at . A telephonic replay will be available until October 3, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2400908.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a military technology company that integrates robotic hardware and software to provide critical situational awareness and actionable intelligence to on-the- ground warfighters and battlefield commanders. Its mission is to enhance the effectiveness and safety of military operations domestically and globally – and to“Dominate the Night.” Red Cat's suite of solutions includes Teal Drones, developer of the Golden Eagle, a small unmanned system with the highest resolution imaging for nighttime operations, and Skypersonic, a leading provider of unmanned aircraft for interior spaces and other dangerenvironments. Learn more at .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospecrelated to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

INVESTORS

CORE IR

Phone: (516) 222-2560

E-mail:

NEWS MEDIA

Dalton Agency

Phone: (615) 515-4891

Email: