Ilan Ramon Scholarship Awardees Graduate From The International Space University In Brazil

The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project is pleased to announce the graduation of its scholars, Yakov Bobrov and Erez Yehezkel, from the International Space University (ISU) 2023 Space Studies Program (SSP23) held in São José dos Campos, Brazil.
Erez Yehezkel is a technology leader with a background in remote sensing, algorithm development and optics design.
Yakov Bobrov is an engineer in the Guidance, Navigation, and Control team at Astroscale, a company committed to ensuring space sustainability. He holds a BEng in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Sheffield, UK, and is currently pursuing a Master's degree at Technion. As a student, Yakov also participated in ESA's BEand NASA's HASP programs.
According to Ramon Scholarship, co-founder, Michael Potter,“these extraordinarily talented students represent the bright future for global space cooperation, commercialization and exploration.”
The Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) has arranged for an image of Ilan Ramon to be sent to the lunar surface as part of a 2024 mission led by Lonestar Data Holdings. According to ISC co-founder Michael Potter,“Sending a digital image of Ilan Ramon to the moon will be serve as an inspiration to young people to pursue their passions in science and technology.”
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to the study of the economics and policy of commercial activity in space. Through its fellowships, scholarships, and other research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially viable space economy, ensuring a safe and sustainable space environment, and advocating for the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind and the natural world. The Institute is an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project.
About the Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism and Space Studies
The Ilan Ramon Scholarship Project provides funding for talented Israeli post-graduate students to attend the Summer Space Studies Program at the International Space University (ISU). Over 80 Ilan Ramon Scholarships have been awarded over the past decade to help scholars to join the global space community and ecosystem.
Members of the Project's board of advisors include astronauts Dr. Garrett Reisman of USC, and Dr. Jeffrey Hoffman, a professor at both MIT and the International Space University.
About the International Space University
Since its founding in 1987, ISU has graduated more than 5500 students from over 110 countries. Together with hundreds of ISU faculty and lecturers from around the world, ISU alumni comprise an extremely effective network of space professionals and leaders that actively facilitates individual career growth, professional activities and international space cooperation. The International Space University's 36th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session will convene in Houston, Texas, from 8 June to 3 August 2024. The program will be hosted by Rice University and NASA's Johnson Space Center.
