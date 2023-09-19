Larry Kozin, CEO & Best Selling Author Of Mainstreet Chamber Holdings, Inc, A Do Magazine Excive Interview

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Larry Kozin, CEO & BEST SELLING AUTHOR OF MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC, joins other leaders, trailblazers, & thought leaders interviewed for DoMagazine Larry Kozin and MainStreet Chamber Holdings, Inc develop solutions for any type of organization, from startup to established Companies. What an amazing interview of an amazing entrepreneur!” - Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine interviews Larry Kozin , CEO & BEST SELLING AUTHOR OF MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Larry Kozin joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DoMagazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC
MainStreetChamberTM, a National Membership Organization, provides interactive connections and opportunities that advance Small Business growth and profitability.
In uncertain economic times so many organizations are problem focused, belaboring the frustration of ever tightening markets. MainStreetChamberTM is solution oriented, we help our members face problems and turn them into opportunities for growth and profit. We are redefining business and positioning ourselves through leadership and diversification; to not only make it during tough times, but to be poised for profit in the future.
We are a service oriented organization and encourage community involvement. MainStreetChamberTM supports multiple national Non-Profit Organizations as well as many local Non-Profit Organizations through the participation of members in each Chamber. Many of our networking events have a dual purpose to also raise funds, through the sale of donated products and services, for locally supported charities.
Larry Kozin joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Larry Kozin discusses the newest offerings of MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Larry Kozin joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine says,“The interview with Larry Kozin was amazing. The success of MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Larry Kozin on the video series.
Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DoMagazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like MAINSTREET CHAMBER HOLDINGS, INC. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Larry Kozin who are forging an incredible path for others. At DoMagazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Larry Kozin”.
ABOUT DOMAGAZINE
DoMagazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DoMagazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DoMagazine. The people at DoMagazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
