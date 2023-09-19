Dr. Kalpana Chawla Project Awardee Graduates From The International Space University In Brazil

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Recipient, Shreyaa Lakshmi Narayanan
Institute of Space Commerce
Geeks Without Frontiers This year's Brazil Space Studies Program was intensive & exhilarating. Participants & professionals from all over the globe interacted in a dynamic setting on the beautiful ITA and INPE host campus.” - Professor Madhu ThangaveluSãO JOSé DOS CAMPOS, BRAZIL, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship is pleased to announce the graduation of its top scholar Shreyaa Lakshmi Narayanan from the International Space University (ISU) 2023 Space Studies Program (SSP23) in São José dos Campos, Brazil.
Shreyaa Lakshmi Narayanan holds a Masters in International Affairs - Strategic Studies from Kings College London. She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business and Financial Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She was a Space Policy Legal Affairs Intern at the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs in Vienna, Austria where she assisted in the substantive Secretariat services to the 2023 cycle of sessions of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space (COPUOS) and its Scientific and Technical Subcommittee and Legal Subcommittee and subsidiary bodies.
According to Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship advisor Madhu Thangavelu,“This year's Brazil Space Studies Program (SSP) was intensive and exhilarating. Participants and professionals from all over the globe interacted in a dynamic setting on the beautiful ITA and INPE host campus. Our Brazilian hosts were most welcoming and accommodating. The professionalism of both host organizations and the staff as well as the traditional ISU hospitality were outstanding. This year's program definitely captured ISU's three 'I's: intercultural, international, and interdisciplinary.”
The Institute of Space Commerce (ISC) has arranged for a digital image of Dr. Kalpana Chawla to be sent to the lunar surface as part of a 2024 mission led by Lonestar Data Holdings. According to ISC co-founder Michael Potter,“Sending an image of Dr. Kalpana Chawla to the moon will be a powerful way to inspire millions of talented girls and women in India to pursue their passions in science and technology.”
About the Institute of Space Commerce
The Institute of Space Commerce is a non-partisan non-profit organization dedicated to the study of the economics and policy of commercial activity in space. Through its fellowships, scholarships, and other research and engagement activities, the Institute is accelerating the growth of a commercially viable space economy, ensuring a safe and sustainable space environment, and advocating for the advancement of the space sector for the betterment of humankind and the natural world. The Institute is an independent affiliate of the International Space University and the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship Program.
About the Dr. Kalpana Chawla Scholarship for Innovation, Entrepreneurism, and Space Studies
The Kalpana Chawla Project for Innovation, Entrepreneurism and Space Studies at the International Space University (ISU) has been established to honor the Indian-American Astronaut Dr. Kalpana Chawla. The scholarship project is focused on developing strong technical and leadership qualities with talented Indian women.
The scholarship is used to provide funding for Indian nationals to attend ISU's Space Studies Program (SSP). The goal is to attract talented Indian women who are post-graduate students with backgrounds in science, medicine, materials, satellite technology, and other space-related areas of focus, who also share Dr. Chawla's selfless and passionate pursuit of education and excellence.
About Geeks Without Frontiers
Geeks Without Frontiers is an award-winning non-profit organization whose mission is to bring the benefits of broadband connectivity to the estimated 3 billion people who remain unconnected in order to help close the Digital Divide and achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Geeks Without Frontiers' WomenConnect! initiative focuses on gender equality and women's empowerment by providing access to connectivity, technology and innovation that will give women unprecedented opportunities and education to break trends, boost technology-driven innovative solutions for sustainable development and remove barriers to the advancement of women and girls. The project is actively seeking partnerships and sponsorships that will enable future Indian women scholars of talent to attend this extraordinary program.
About the International Space University
Since its founding in 1987, ISU has graduated more than 5500 students from over 110 countries. Together with hundreds of ISU faculty and lecturers from around the world, ISU alumni comprise an extremely effective network of space professionals and leaders that actively facilitates individual career growth, professional activities and international space cooperation. The International Space University's 36th annual Space Studies Program (SSP) session will convene in Houston, Texas, from 8 June to 3 August 2024. The program will be hosted by Rice University NASA's Johnson Space Center.
