Buck Mims, Chief Executive Officer Of National Publicfety Group, A Do Magazine Excive Interview

Buck Mims, CEO of National Public Safety Group, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DoMagazine When it comes to public safety, NPSG is a leader in the space, and my interview with Buck Mims was fascinating and eye-opening!” - Andy JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine interviews Buck Mims , CEO of National Public Safety Group for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Buck Mims joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DoMagazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT National Public Safety Group
At NPSG, you are assigned a team specific to your needs. We have subject matter experts for each solution and phase of your project.
As we are a concierge consulting firm, each project is assigned a project manager, the appropriate subject matter experts for products, selection experts, and procurement experts. Having our team providing you with facts and putting things in the appropriate context allows your agency to make smart and educated decisions. This helps out agencies and their software providers have more successful projects.
This level of involvement is part of our standard concierge service. Our goal is to take the work load off of your team and anxiety out of your project.
As our consultants mainly come from public safety and working at public safety software companies, we understand what it means to have a strong partnership with your provider. So part of our goal is very importantly to help build a strong relationship with the software provider and your agency.
We don't just say we fomainly on software. We highly foon the public safety software industry, it's products and providers. Besides over 90% of our work involving public safety software consulting, we internally have training to help our consultants understand the industry better. We teach them how to continuously stay up to date with information they need to be a successful public safety software consultant. We also have three different tools we are building to help our employees and customers directly understand the differences of the providers in the market.
Buck Mims joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Buck Mims discusses the newest offerings of National Public Safety Group, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Buck Mims joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DoMagazine says,“The interview with Buck Mims was amazing. The success of National Public Safety Group is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Buck Mims on the video series.
Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DoMagazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like National Public Safety Group. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Buck Mims who are forging an incredible path for others. At DoMagazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Buck Mims”.
ABOUT DOMAGAZINE
DoMagazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DoMagazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DoMagazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DoMagazine. The people at DoMagazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
