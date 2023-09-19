Onpointmunity Credit Union Appoints Bob Harding As Chiefmercial Officer

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnPoint Community Credit Union

has hired banking and commercial strategy expert Bob Harding as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. He joins the Executive Team of Oregon's largest credit union with more than 522,000 members and $8.7 billion in assets.



Bob Harding, Chief Commercial Officer of OnPoint Community Credit Union

As Chief Commercial Officer, Harding leads OnPoint's commercial lending team, advancing growth in the commercial market while deepening banking relationships with businesses across the region. Harding previously served as Regional

Managing Director

for First Republic

Bank

and has held senior leadership positions at Pacific West Bank, Columbia Bank and Pacific Continental Bank.



"We are excited to welcome Bob to the OnPoint team. He brings more than 20 years of banking experience and an impressive commitment to improving his community through public service," said Rob Stuart, President and Chief Executive Officer, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "He's a proven strategist, driving growth while developing initiatives to achieve goals. Bob will continue our mission of supporting the financial well-being of our members and the communities we serve."

Harding's 20 pyears of experience include private and nonprofit banking, residential and multi-family lending, investment management and financial planning. Harding will guide OnPoint's strategy in his new role, driving sales, marketing and product development through relationship-based leadership.

"I'm honored to join the OnPoint team, a financial organization that values integrity and commitment to community," said Harding. "Together, we will continue to offer products and services that enhance OnPoint's banking connections with local businesses and non-profits."

Harding serves as board chair for the Children's Institute. He is passionate about early childhood educational programs that ensure all children have equal opportunity and access to programs that support emotional well-being.

He is also a board member of Educational Opportunities for Children and Families (ECOF).

Harding received his Bachelor of Arts from Oregon State University and his master's degree in business administration from George Fox University. In his free time, he enjoys gardening, outdoor activities, urban farming, woodworking and spending time with his family.



The OnPoint Executive Team is comprised of the following members:





Rob Stuart , President/Chief Executive Officer

Cirith Anderson, Senior Vice President/Chief Risk Officer

Jim Armstrong, Senior Vice President/Chief Information Officer

Tim Clevenger, Senior Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer

Patty Groman, Senior Vice President/Chief People Officer

Bob Harding , Senior Vice President/Chief Commercial Officer

Jim Hunt, Senior Vice President/Chief Financial Officer

Steve Leugers, Senior Vice President/Chief Credit Officer

Tory McVay, Senior Vice President/Chief Retail Officer Wendy Beth Oliver, Senior Vice President/Chief Legal Officer

