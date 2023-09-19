Yesmunities Donates Thands Of Free School Supplies For Residents

"At YES Communities, education is the cornerstone of a thriving community. The School Supply Drive is a testament to our dedication to creating opportunities for youth and their families," said Karen Hamilton, Chief Operating Officer at YES Communities. "It brings everyone on our team a great joy to send the children in our communities back to school with full backpacks, ready to tackle a new academic year."

Community team members assembled thousands of backpacks and collected boxes of new and unused school supply donations to be distributed across communities. This team member-led effort creates a meaningful impact in the lives of local students and builds lasting and meaningful relationships with residents and team members.

