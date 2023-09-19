Perioprotect2023 To Fo On Treatment For The Underlying Triggers Of Oral Inflammation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Perio Protect 18th Annual Session in Scottsdale AZ, November 2-4, 2023 We all know about the links between oral and systemic inflammation. We need to foour attention on treatment.” - Tanya Dunlap, Vice President Perio ProtectST. LOUIS, MO, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Perio Protect hosts 18th annual meeting November 3-4 in Scottsdale, AZ with foon treatment of inflammatory disease.
“We all know about the links between oral and systemic inflammation," says Perio Protect Vice President Tanya Dunlap. "We need to foour attention on treatment. At this meeting, we explore the multiple risk and modifying factors – from bacteria to nutrition – that contribute to inflammation. Our goal is to inspire doctors and teams to prioritize periodontal health and improve homecare to benefit the oral and consequently the general health of their patients."
As Perio Protect team trainer Meghan Radcliff RDH explains, "Doctors and teams understand the in-office procedures that patients need. The problems come at home when patients just can't adequately clean below the gumline.”
Attendees will gain a better understanding of the underlying disease triggers and the implementation steps to put periodontal disease into remission and prevent its re-occurrence.
Topics include
.Adjunctive Homecare for Peri-Implant disease
.Treating Patients with Gum Disease and Co-Morbidities
.Superbugs and Antibiotic Stewardship
.Systemic Effects of Oral Inflammation
.Nutritional Aspects of Oral Care
.Occlusion and Periodontitis.
Perio Protect Data Analyst Craig Stevens reviewed the success of dental teams who attend the Perio Protect annual meeting.“We looked at the numbers for 17 previmeetings, and, on average, attendees help 7x more patients after these annual events,” he says.“We think the meeting gives the teams a chance to come together, set goals for improving patient health , and develop the implementation steps needed to realize the goals.”
Dentists and teams are invited to come to PerioProtect2023 for the scientific and practical education and to recharge their practice.“We're proud to offer such high-quality CE,” Dunlap adds. "The ROI is apparent for the health of your patients and your practice."
About Perio Protect
Perio Protect was founded in 2005 by Duane C. Keller DMD, Perio Protect Chief Scientific Officer, to treat periodontal disease non-invasively with predictable, successful outcomes. His mission has always been two-fold: to reduce the incidence of periodontal disease and to reduce the chronic oral inflammatory burdens that contribute to systemic inflammation. Perio Protect created and developed the sector in the dental marketplace for non-invasive prescription tray therapy and remains the innovator looking to science to develop the best, non-antibiotic options for patient treatment. In terms of business strategy, Perio Protect creates turn-key solutions for clinical success and practice growth in the post-antibiotic age.
