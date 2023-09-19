Thailand Eyes Foreign Crypto Traders To Boost Nomic Stimu

The Bangkok Post, on September 19, shed light on the Thai Revenue Department's focus. The department is honing in on income from overseas, particularly from cryptocurrency traders. This proposed tax will impact Thais and expatriates residing in Thailand for over 180 days annually.



Who's Affected: As the ruling states, individuals earning abroad-be it via work or assets-will now face personal income tax implications. Specific Targets Under Scrutiny: Legal pundits infer that this policy zeroes in on specific groups. Notably, residents dabbling in foreign stock exchanges via overseas brokers and, of course, cryptocurrency traders.

A source from Thailand's Finance Ministry conveyed a straightforward principle. They remarked,“One should be taxed on any income generated overseas, irrespective of the mode of earning or the fiscal year.”

Retired expatriates in Thailand, receiving pensions from foreign lands, voiced their concerns on variplatforms. Yet, ambiguity looms over their inclusion in this tax revision and overseas crypto trading taxation mechanics.

Additionally, financial mavens express reservations. They warn that this tax realignment could deter private bankers and other financial entities.

Thailand's relationship with crypto taxation has witnessed ebbs and flows. In February 2022, the nation retracted a proposed 15% crypto tax, succumbing to industry and public pressures.

Under its new leadership, Thailand aspires to break free from a decade-long economic lull that persisted during its military administration. A prominent strategy on their agenda is a blockchain-facilitated airdrop . This bold initiative promises qualified Thai nationals 10,000 THB (approximately $280). Funding this sizable digital currency giveaway-pegged at roughly 2 trillion baht (circa $56 billion)-could drive the intensified search for tax avenues.

