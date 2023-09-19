Tralia Rejects 50,000 Afghan Humanitarian V Requests

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Tuesday, in its latest report, it stated that out of 208,000 asylum requests made by Afghan citizens from the beginning of 2021 until now, approximately 50,000 applicants have been rejected by the Australian government.

Following the fall of Kabul in August 2021, about 208,000 Afghans have applied for humanitarian and refugee visas in Australia to flee the Taliban regime.

However, Australia has rejected over 50,000 vapplications for humanitarian reasons, leaving 144,000 others pending.

Between August 15, 2021, and August 31 of the current year, 13,612 humanitarian visas were issued to Afghan citizens as part of the offshore Humanitarian Program following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, the report said.

These statements come at a time when members of the Afghan community in Australia and former colleagues of the Australian forces in Afghanistan have expressed concerns about the high rejection rate of humanitarian vapplications and have called for reversing this decision.

Members of the Afghan community and former Afghan Locally Engaged Employees (LEEs) express their disappointment at the substantial number of humanitarian vrejections and call upon the government to reconsider these decisions and approve the visas.

It is worth noting that after the rise of the Taliban administration, many Afghan citizens sought asylum in varicountries, including Australia, Canada, the United States, and Europe. While most of their asylum requests were accepted, some are still under review or rejected by these countries.