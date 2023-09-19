Embark On An Authentic Culinary Adventure With The New Arabian Night At Al Seef Heritage Hotel

Al Seef Heritage Hotel, Curio Collection By Hilton, invites you to experience an enchanting culinary journey through the heart of Arabia with its all-new Arabian Night at Sabaa Restaurant. Immerse yourself in the rich and authentic flavours of Arabic cuisine as you indulge in a delightful Arabic Style Buffet every Saturday for only AED140 per person, including water and soft drinks. Treat your taste buds with the extensive selection of tradition dishes in the magnificent surroundings of this stunning locale.

The menu on offer pays homage to the rich tapestry of Arabian culture and is jam-packed with Arabic favourite that are sure to tantalise the palate of even the most discerning foodies. Start off the culinary adventure with a range of hot and cold Arabic Mezze including Hummus, Tabbouleh, Fattoush, Cheese Sambousek, and Lamb Kibbeh, before moving onto deliciArabic Lentil Soup or Vegetable Harira Soup. For the main course, diners can enjoy taste sensations prepared by the talented chefs such as Chicken Mansaf, Eggplant Moussaka, Roast Baby Potatoes, and much more, along with a grill station featuring Lamb Seekh Kebab, Chicken Shish Tawouk, and Beef Kofta.

Those with a sweet tooth are also in for a real treat as a tempting selection of desserts await to end the meal in style. Choose from the array of handmade delights including Umm Ali, Kunafeh, and Luqaimat or indulge in assorted baklava and freshly cut fruit to ensure all your cravings are satisfied.

To add to the excitement, The Arabian Night at Al Seef Heritage Hotel features a live performance by an exceptional Oud Player, one of the most romantic musical instruments in the Arab world. The oud, often referred to as the“king of Arabic instruments,” has a rich history dating back centuries. While its exact origin is debated, it is one of the oldest musical instruments in history, with depictions found in ancient Egyptian frescoes and tombs. Prepare to be wowed by a live performer on this instrument that remains an integral part of Arabic music and culture during your meal.

Plan your next trip to the Arabian Night at Al Seef Heritage Hotel and let the mesmerising tunes of the oud complement your dining experience, taking you on a sensory journey through the fascinating world of Arabian cuisine.

About Al Seef Heritage Hotel:

Combining the warmth of Arabian hospitality with a backdrop of local heritage and architecture, Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, pays homage to the age-old days of the region, offering a relaxing choice for inquisitive, quality-conscitravellers who appreciate-authenticity. The exquisite hotel expertly combines the warmth of authentic Arabian hospitality with the local heritage and architecture, making it a true escape like no other.

At the opposite end of the promenade to the two Hilton hotels: Canopy Dubai Al Seef and Hampton Dubai Al Seef, Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton, offers a unique guest experience, one which places a strong emphasis on the city's proud history. The area is still a bustling site of trade, with souks and aged dhows full of merchandise bound for India and Africa. A short stroll away are the museums, galleries, and cafes of the popular Al Fahidi historical neighbourhood.