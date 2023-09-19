Top Exchanges And The Mining Giants To Meet At The Blockchain Life In Dubai

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, September 19 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , On October 24-25, over 7000 attendees from 120 countries will gather at the Legendary Blockchain Life Forum to get powered for the upcoming halving and bullrun.
Known as Crypto Whales Meeting point, the event attracts a wide range of crypto leaders, creating an ideal innovative space for networking as well as exchanging insider information and ideas.
Among the exhibitors are the drivers of the industry:
WhatsMiner Canaan OKX KuCoin Bitmain Bitdeer Listing.Help Uminers and 130 more expo booths
The disclosure of the participating companies is still underway, and many of them remain confidential. The names of these industry giants will be revealed on the official website by the end of September.
Stay tuned for updates and choose your ticket for the Crypto Event of the Year:
