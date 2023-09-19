Savan Group Appoints Cameron Hogan As Chief Operating Officer

With a career spanning more than three decades in federal contracting, Mr. Hogan's appointment as COO underscores his remarkable expertise in aligning operational excellence with strategic vision, goals, and objectives. His addition to the Savan Group leadership team is a testament to the company's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.

Mr. Hogan's distinguished career includes significant accomplishments such as his role as Managing Director at Deep Water Point & Associates, where he provided invaluable guidance to government and industry clients. Additionally, his tenure as Chief Strategy and Growth Officer for several mid-tier government contractors showcased his exceptional leadership and strategic prowess, which will undoubtedly contribute to Savan Group's continued success.

"We are confident that Cameron Hogan's strategic vision, operational expertise, and commitment to excellence will further elevate Savan Group's capabilities and propel our organization to new heights," said Veeral Majmudar, President & CEO of Savan Group. "His wealth of experience in federal contracting and his proven ability to lead and innovate align perfectly with our mission and values."

"I am excited to join such an exceptional team. I have had the pleasure of working with Savan Group over the years and watching their strategic approach to growing the business and driving value for clients. I am honored to be part of the team and help to continue the growth and impact for clients and partners."

About Savan Group

Savan Group, LLC is a data and information management-focused firm that is a trusted partner to public sector clients, helping them solve their most critical data challenges with sustainable success that is uniquely tailored to their environment. Savan Group is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

