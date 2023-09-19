Bankfinancial Names Kimberly King, Vice President Ofles Of Their Equipment Finance Small Ticket Division

Ms. King has over 15 years of experience in the equipment finance industry. Before being promoted to Vice President, she served as the Small Ticket Sales Manager. In this role, she was responsible for the Small Ticket leasing sales operation, including developing and executing division initiatives in sales, marketing, product, and operations. Ms. King previously worked at Navitas Credit Corp in Sales and Marketing and received the President's Club Award in 2020. Prior, she was the Senior Association Coordinator at the National Equipment Finance Association (NEFA), where she focused on business growth and development, education, and ethic advocacy for small to mid-size independent equipment finance companies. In 2021, Ms. King achieved her Certified Lease and Professional Certification (CLFP) and was recognized as a NextGen Leader and Top Women in Leasing by the Monitor. Today, she remains actively involved in the industry by serving as Secretary on NEFA's Board of Directors, Chris Walker Education Committee, Membership Committee and most recently its Nominating Committee.

Marci L. Slagle, CLFP, President of Bank Financial Equipment Finance , believes Kim is the ideal addition to lead the Equipment Finance Small Ticket division to its next chapter of growth and success.“We have all been impressed by her strong record in sales execution, operational excellence, and driving results. She is a natural sales leader, and we are very excited to see her in this role.”

About BankFinancial , NA

Bank Financial , NA is a national banking association providing financial services to individuals, families, and businesses through 18 full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois and to selected commercial loan, lease, and deposit customers on a regional or national basis. BankFinancial NA is a subsidiary of BankFinancial Corporation. BankFinancial Corporation's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol BFIN. Additional information may be found at the company's website, .

Media Contact

Gregg T. Adams

President -Marketing & Sales

BankFinancial, NA

(630) 425-5877