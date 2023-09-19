Wisplice Amenity Management Enables Payment And Accessntrol For Everything

Secure and monetize electrical outlets using WISPLICE

Heat lamps transformed into a managed amenity by WiSPLICE

WiSPLICE Amenity Manager can be installed in most junction boxes, or connect to hundreds of IFTTT-connected devices

Skyway Labs announces the launch of its WiSPLICE Amenity Management platform, enabling payment and access control for any electrical outlet, appliance or device

Michael Neufeld

Skyway Labs Inc.



Visiton social media:

Facebook

YouTube