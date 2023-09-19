Air Innovations Helps Keep Forklift Driversol With Open Cabin HVAC Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cabin Cool System Key Features
Cabin Cool Unit on Forklift
Cabin Cool System
Air Innovations announces the Cabin Cool System, an HVAC unit that delivers cold air to forklift drivers.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Air Innovations , a designer and manufacturer of specialty environmental control units, has partnered with Cabin Cool to develop an HVAC unit designed to keep industrial equipment operators cool and productive while on the jobsite.
The Cabin Cool System is a compact environmental control system that directs cool air onto vehicle operators. Unlike traditional enclosed air-conditioned cabinets, the Cabin Cool System enables a comfortable environment for the driver without limiting their movement or disturbing their line of site.
This“one-size-fits-all” unit can be mounted onto a variety of industrial equipment vehicles, like forklifts, without the need for an enclosure. The unit blows cool air directly on the operator with two adjustable air delivery ducts. The fan speed and air temperature can be adjusted by the driver to match their optimal environmental preferences, regardless of the ambient conditions on the jobsite.
The Cabin Cool system was designed to meet the demanding conditions of the industry:
. Versatile: Can be installed on both new and used vehicles, powered by gas or electricity operating at 12 to 48 V DC.
. Flexible: The unit is compact, with 24′′ x 11.5′′ x 8′′ dimensions. This allows it to be easily mounted and installed on a variety of different locations on the vehicle.
. Ruggedized: Rugged enough to handle severe shock, vibration, temperature fluctuations, and humid conditions in daily indoor or outdoor environments.
. Adjustable: The air ducts, fan speed, and air temperature can all by adjusted by the driver to personalize the environmental conditions that are most comfortable to them.
. Cost Effective: Less expensive alternative to typical enclosed cabin solutions.
With this product, Air Innovations aims to help keep forklift drivers comfortable and jobsites safer. Warehouse and outdoor work environments can foster extremely hot and humid conditions. This can leave forklift drivers exhausted and weary while moving cargo, endangering themselves and others. Through the Cabin Cool System, factories across the United States can create better working conditions and keep their employees safer, more comfortable, and more productive.
For more information on the Cabin Cool system, including specifications and purchasing options for forklift and material mover applications, visit cabincool
Richard Bailey
Air Innovations
+1 315-452-7482
