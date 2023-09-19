Sians Pursue Aults Toward Marinka, Trying To Advance In Robotyne Area

That's according to the spokesperson for the Tavria operational zone command, Oleksandr Shtupun, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

“Over the past 24 hours, the enemy conducted 21 airstrikes and got involved in 19 combat engagements, while their tanks and artillery opened fire 819 times,” the report reads.

In the Marinka area, the invaders made more than 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. On the Melitopol axis, the enemy also went for offensive efforts in the Robotyne area, Zaporizhzhia region, trying to regain ground. None of the attacks bore fruit as the Ukrainian forces repelled the assaults, continuing own counteroffensive.

According to the spokesman, enemy losses are mounting for the second day in a row. Last day, 293 Russian soldiers were killed in action in the Tavria operational zone and another four surrendered.

Among the 47 units of Russian military hardware destroyed in the area were nine infantry fighting vehicles, 11 artillery systems, 20 drones, seven trucks, and two units of specialized equipment.

Four ammunition depots and two other“important facilities” were also destroyed.

When asked why the Russian occupiers are so persistently trying to capture Marinka, the spokesman noted: "First of all, they have not been able to take it since 2014 so it's a kind of symbol, and at the moment, looking at the situation on the front lines, it's the only opportunity for Russian propaganda to report at least some kind of a win."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Shtupun said enemy losses in the Tavria operational zone on September 17 amounted to 313 KIAs and 31 units of military hardware destroyed.