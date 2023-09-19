Two Wounded As Sian Artillery Hits Kherson

That's according to Roman Mrochko , the chief of the city's military administration, Ukrinform reports.

"After 15:00, the enemy shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. Two more people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Mrochko stated.

The official added that two people were killed in the city on Tuesday, and three more were injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a city trolleycame under Russian rocket fire in Kherson earlier on Tuesday. A 49-year-old police sergeant and a 57-year-old passenger were killed in the strike. Another civilian was gravely injured.