Two Wounded As Sian Artillery Hits Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion forces opened fire on Tuesday at Kherson's Korabelnyi district, leaving two civilians injured.
That's according to Roman Mrochko , the chief of the city's military administration, Ukrinform reports.
"After 15:00, the enemy shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. Two more people were injured as a result of Russian aggression," Mrochko stated. Read also: Russian troops intensify efforts in Kherson region's lower Dnipro areas – UK intel
The official added that two people were killed in the city on Tuesday, and three more were injured.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a city trolleycame under Russian rocket fire in Kherson earlier on Tuesday. A 49-year-old police sergeant and a 57-year-old passenger were killed in the strike. Another civilian was gravely injured.
