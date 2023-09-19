Ukraine To Introduce Measures Tontrol Grain Exports To Five EU Member States - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting of the Cabof Ministers, Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine will implement effective control and verification measures for the export of four groups of goods. We will provide the EU and our neighbors with customs data on exports of certain goods and collect data on the destination of shipments in the e-queue system. Our key position is to introduce a verification system for the export of certain agricultural products to five EU member states (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania - ed.)," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the Ukrainian side is discussing this plan with the European Commission (EC). The Prime Minister reminded that last week the EU canceled its decision to ban imports of Ukrainian food. At the same time, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary resorted to a unilateral blockade.

"This is a blow to our economy, to the principles of the EU, to global and food security," he said.

According to the Prime Minister, Ukraine has already filed a formal request to Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia about violations of the WTO rules.

As Ukrinform reported, Shmyhal stated that Ukraine would limit imports from Poland and Hungary if these countries do not lift the grain embargo.

In May 2023, the EC banned imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania at the insistence of these countries. On June 5, the ban was extended until September 15, 2023.

On September 15, the EC announced that the EU would not extend temporary restrictions on Ukrainian grain. Following this, Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia announced their decision to block imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and stopped participating in the Coordination Platform established under the auspices of the EC to resolve this issue.

On September 18, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said that in accordance with the WTO's disputes settlement procedure, Ukraine has requested consultations with Slovakia, Poland, and Hungary within the WTO.