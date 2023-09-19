American Tanks To Arrive In Ukraine Soon Tin

Some of them have been mentioned by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, following today's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, Austin noted that American M1 tanks will be arriving in Ukraine soon and will join the Leopard tanks that are already on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, international partners are beginning their collective training on Ukraine's future F-16 pilots.

Austin mentioned such countries as the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway, which had recently announced their intent to donate F-16 fighter aircraft to Ukraine, as well as Poland, which had handed over more than 100 armored personnel carriers and tens of thousands of munitions to Ukkraine.

Recently, new military aid packages for Ukraine have been announced by Sweden (more than $300 million), Germany ($420 million) and Denmark ($833 million).

According to Austin,“this coalition of like-minded countries” continues to get Ukraine what it needs right now.

Austin expressed confidence that the Kremlin "cannot outlast the resolve and the courage of Ukraine and its many partners".

A reminder that the 15th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format took place on September 19, 2023.

