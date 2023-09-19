War Update: Sians Make Attempts To Storm De-Occupied Andriivka, Robotyne

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses on Russian troops, and exhausting the enemy.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched 16 strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two strikes on enemy surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit three enemy command posts, one surface-to-air missile system, nine artillery systems, one ammunition depot, and one electronic warfare system.

Russia again attacked Ukraine's territory with Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. According to the updated reports, Ukraine's air defense units destroyed 28 out of 31 Russian drones in the southern, central and western regions. Russia's insidiattack on the city of Kryvyi Rih with the Iskander-M ballistic missile harmed civilians.

In general, Russian troops launched nine missile strikes and 67 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements 40 times. Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and civil infrastructure.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russians launched air strikes near the Chernihiv region's Leonivka and Popivka; the Sumy region's Hrabovske. Over 30 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kharkiv region's Kupiansk and Ivanivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka and the Donetsk region's Spirne. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a Russian attack to the west of the Donetsk region's Yahidne. The enemy made attempts to recapture their lost positions near Andriivka but had no success. Russians launched air strikes near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka. Over 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian occupiers launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled 10 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka. Near Krasnohorivka, the enemy launched an air strike. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russians launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Vuhledar, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne. The enemy launched air strikes near Levadne and Mala Tokmachka. Over 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Vesele, Lvove, Tiahynka, Tokarivka and Sadove. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine