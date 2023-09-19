Ukrainian, Kenyan Presidents Diss Preparations For Global Peace Summit

That's according to the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky thanked Kenya for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Thank you for supporting our people and our country. I would like to invite you and your team to visit Ukraine at your convenience. We have many topics to discuss. Support in such a difficult time of war is important to us. We need to be strong and hear your voices of support," he said.

Video: Office of the President / Telegram

The two countries' leaders discussed preparations for the next meeting on the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula at the level of advisors.

Both parties also discussed preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of state leaders.

Specific steps were discussed to establish grain hubs in Kenya. The presidents emphasized the importance of stable supply of Ukrainian agricultural products to the region.

Zelensky informed Ruto about the functioning of an alternative route for the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, as well as the work on creating other export routes.

The two leaders also discussed security cooperation between Ukraine and Kenya.

Photos: Office of the President