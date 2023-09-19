Sia Weaponizing Food, Energy, Deportation Of Children Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his remarks at the general debate of the UN General Assembly, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"While nukes remain in place, this mass destruction is gaining its momentum. The aggressor is weaponizing many other things, and those things are used not only against our country, but against all of yours as well. There are many conventions that restrict weapons but there are no real restrictions on weaponization," Zelensky said.

He recalled that Ukraine once gave up its third largest nuclear arsenal. The world then decided that Russia should become "a keeper" of such power.

"Yet, history shows that it was Russia who deserved nuclear disarmament the most back in the 1990s. And Russia deserves it [disarmament] now: terrorists have no right to hold nuclear weapons," Zelensky said.