Turkmenistan To Host Forum Dedicated To-Op Between Central Asia And South Korea

This was announced following the meeting of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the leader of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in New York.

During the meeting, the sides noted that the Turkmen-Korean relations and mutually beneficial partnership are developing dynamically and are filled with new content.

They also stressed that cooperation between the two countries is carried out not only in a bilateral format, but also within the framework of international organizations.

The sides also noted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of relations between the two countries, while emphasizing that high-level visits of delegations, such as the visit of the Chairman of the People's Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Republic of Korea in November 2022 and the visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo to Turkmenistan in July 2023, contributed to the development of Turkmen-Korean cooperation in this area.

Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and South Korea is an important direction in the foreign policy of both countries, covering economic, energy and infrastructure spheres. South Korean companies are actively involved in infrastructure development projects in Turkmenistan, including the construction of oil and gas facilities and ports, as well as the development of renewable energy sources.