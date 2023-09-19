Turkmenistan To Host Forum Dedicated To-Op Between Central Asia And South Korea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 19. The
capital of Turkmenistan, Ashgabat, will host the 16th meeting of
the Central Asia–Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum in November
2023, Trend reports.
This was announced following the meeting of the President of
Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the leader of the Republic
of Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in New York.
During the meeting, the sides noted that the Turkmen-Korean
relations and mutually beneficial partnership are developing
dynamically and are filled with new content.
They also stressed that cooperation between the two countries is
carried out not only in a bilateral format, but also within the
framework of international organizations.
The sides also noted the important role of parliamentary
diplomacy in the development of relations between the two
countries, while emphasizing that high-level visits of delegations,
such as the visit of the Chairman of the People's Council of the
National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the
Republic of Korea in November 2022 and the visit of the Speaker of
the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo to
Turkmenistan in July 2023, contributed to the development of
Turkmen-Korean cooperation in this area.
Meanwhile, cooperation between Turkmenistan and South Korea is
an important direction in the foreign policy of both countries,
covering economic, energy and infrastructure spheres. South Korean
companies are actively involved in infrastructure development
projects in Turkmenistan, including the construction of oil and gas
facilities and ports, as well as the development of renewable
energy sources.
