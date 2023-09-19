Afreximbank Announces US$500,000 Support For Earthquake Relief In Morocco

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) ( ) has today announced a $500,000 donation to provide immediate humanitarian relief to the Kingdom of Moroand especially towards the hard-hit regions of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Taroudant, Amizmiz and Marrakesh, following the devastation caused by a massive magnitude 6.8 earthquake. The earthquake is the strongest to hit the nation's centre in more than a century with a fatality rate reaching nearly 3,000, and many more injured. Historical and cultural sites have also suffered severe damage and many citizens have been left displaced.

The donation will be channelled towards assisting the Government in its disaster recovery, relief, and reconstruction efforts. This support will enable the provision of basic needs of food, water, clothing, and shelter as well as restoring power and other essential services to impacted families.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

“We are committed to helping the Government of Mororecover from this devastating earthquake. Providing food, water, and shelter is vital in the aftermath of the earthquake and today's donation demonstrates our continued commitment to humanitarian relief efforts across Africa, in times of crises. It will lend a helping hand to support organizations on the ground as they continue recovery efforts. Our hearts and prayers go out to Morocco, a member state of the Bank and her citizens in these trying times.”

This support is consistent with the Bank's response to humanitarian crises in its Member States including among others, the 2014 Ebola outbreak, Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019, the Covid-19 relief efforts in 2020 and support to flood relief efforts in Southern Africa in 2022 and 2023.

Followon:

Twitter:



Facebook:



LinkedIn:



Instagram:



About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra-and extra-African trade. For 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialization and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank is setting up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries to effectively participate in the AfCFTA. At the end of 2022, Afreximbank's total assets and guarantees stood at over US$31 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$5.2 billion. The Bank disbursed more than US$86 billion between 2016 and 2022. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa1), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure, (together,“the Group”). For more information, visit:

