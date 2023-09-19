India, Malaysia Agree To Enhance Defenseoperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sep 19 (KUNA) -- India and Malaysia on Tuesday agreed to further deepen defense cooperation at the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee meeting held in New Delhi.
The Indian Defense Ministry said in a statement that during the meeting both the sides discussed wide-ranging issues of mutual interest including regional issues after assessing the existing defence cooperation between the two countries.
"They explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements and agreed to establish a Strategic Affairs working Group to formulate a consultative mechanism to handle all aspects of the defence cooperation between the two countries," the statement said.
The Indian delegation headed by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Malaysian team headed by Deputy Secretary General (Policy) Malaysia Mohd Yani bin Daud articulated steps in the direction of emerging areas of cooperation like cyber security and issues pertaining to global commons.
They also reviewed the outcomes of the meetings of Sub Committee on Military Cooperation held on July 27 and Joint Sub Committee on Defence Science Technology and Industry Cooperation held on September 18.
"They identified means to enhance existing areas of collaboration, especially in the field of defence industry, maritime security and multilateral cooperation," the ministry said. Cooperation at the government to government-level engagement, tri-service cooperation, training, UN peacekeeping, bilateral services engagement, defence industrial cooperation, research & development and regional and sub-regional engagements was proposed by the Indian side.
The Indian defence secretary also highlighted the potential of the domestic defence industry with capacity to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans.
"Malaysia expressed confidence in the capability of the Indian defence industry and discussed possibilities for co-design, co-production and co-development in the field of defence industry," it said.
Both the countries also underscored their resolve to implement fully the Enhanced Strategic Partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law. (end)
