Arab Administrative Body Hes Digital Drive Amid AI Advances

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- The chief of a pan-Arab administrative body urged governments in the wider Arab region to accelerate digital transformation plans given the rapid growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) market, saying such strategies are necessary to ensure perpetual development.
The staquo shows an inextricable link between administrative growth and sustainable development, the Egypt-based Arab Administrative Development Organization's (ARADO) director general Dr. Nasser Al-Qahtani told a regional gathering over the role of administrative institutions in civil service laws.
The ARADO-organized talks, attended by a number of Kuwaiti bodies, aim to ratchet up the services of administrative institutions in the region in a bid to cater to the needs of the public, he underlined. (end)
