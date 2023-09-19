Usnctions Int'lwork Supporting Iran's Military Aircraft Production

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (KUNA) -- TheDepartment of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned on Tuesday seven individuals and four entities based in Iran, the People's Republic of China (PRC), Russia, and Turkiye in connection with Iran's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and military aircraft development.
"This network has facilitated shipments and financial transactions in support of the U.S.-designated Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company's (HESA's) UAV and military aircraft production, procurement, and maintenance activities," reads a statement by the Dept.
OFAC is also updating HESA's entry on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List to include its new alias which it has used to evade sanctions and export control measures.
"Iran's continued, deliberate proliferation of its UAVs enables Russia, its proxies in the Middle East, and other destabilizing actors to undermine global stability," said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson.
"The United States will continue to take action against Iran's UAV procurement networks, and encourages jurisdictions to exercise the due diligence necessary to prevent the export of these components to Iran," Nelson added.
Meanwhile, the Department of State affirmed the designation of the 11 individuals and entities across the four countries.
"This network is responsible for procurement and maintenance activities in support of the Iran Aircraft Manufacturing Industrial Company's (HESA) UAV and military aircraft production," the Dept. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a separate statement.
Hwas designated in September 2008 for being owned or controlled by Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.
The network includes three individuals based in the Islamic Republic of Iran, two individuals and one entity based in the People's Republic of China, three entities based in the Russian Federation, and two individuals based in Turkiye, Miller noted.
Iran's UAV procurement, development, and proliferation destabilize the Middle East region and support Russia's unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine.
The United States will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt these efforts and will work with Allies and partners to hold Iran accountable for its actions, the spokesperson vowed. (end)
rsr.gb
MENAFN19092023000071011013ID1107101372
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.