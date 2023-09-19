Biden, Guterres Diss The Two-State Solution To End The Isli Occupation Of The Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, September 19 (Petra) -- The UN General Assembly's 78th commenced Tuesday in New York, where heads of state and government will deliver speeches on international issues and global challenges.
He said his administration seeks to "manage the competition with China responsibly so that it does not turn into a conflict," adding that he is "ready to work with China" to combat the climate crisis.
The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said in a speech, "The two-state solution is the only path to lasting peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis," calling for an end to the violence and unilateral actions that undermine peace.
On the sidelines of the session, the G7 foreign ministers held a meeting last night, hosted by the Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, to discuss the situation in Ukraine and their responses to food security and energy issues.
According to a statement from the Japanese mission, the ministers discussed hot topics, especially China and the Indo-Pacific region, and agreed to "close cooperation."
Kamikawa said the group's foreign ministers would convene in Tokyo between November 7 and 8 in Tokyo.
