Army Chief, Spanish Defense Official Talk Militaryoperation

Amman, Sept 19 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti Tuesday welcomed at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army Spanish Secretary of State for Defense Maria Amparo and an accompanying delegation.
They talked about areas of cooperation and joint coordination in varimilitary fields to serve the armed forces of the two countries.
Huneiti and the delegation listened to briefings on future plans to enhance joint military ties through agreements, exercises and courses to upgrade combat capacities and unify military concepts between the two countries' armed forces.
