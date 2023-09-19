Minister Urges Closer Tourism Ties With France

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept 19 (Petra) -- Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Qaisi on Tuesday stressed the close Jordanian-French relations in varifields, and urged stronger bilateral cooperation in tourism.
He spoke during a meeting with the head of the Franco-Jordanian Friendship Group in the French Senate, Senator Cyril Pellevat, in the attendance of French Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison and Chairman of the Jordanian-French Friendship Committee in the Jordanian Senate, IMurad.
The minister reviewed marketing and promotional campaigns carried out by the Tourism Promotion Board in Europe and France, stressing the continuation of these efforts that target the French public and tourists visiting France as a key tourist destination in the world.
He noted France's excavations and rehabilitation of archaeological sites in Jordan, adding that a recent visit to Jerash by the French President had helped marketing efforts of tourist sites in the Kingdom.
Qaisi invited the delegation to visit the Jordanian pavilion at the Top RInternational Exhibition in France, in which Jordan will be an honor guest this year as it will display the Kingdom's history through designs of top famstatues and antiques, such as the Ain Ghazal and Tyche statues and many more.
He also outlined a ministry plan of promotional campaigns in the winter for French and European tourists on Christian pilgrimage sites approved by the Vatican, such as the Paptism Site, Makawar, the Church of Our Lady of the Mount, Mar Elias and Mount Nebo.
For his part, the French senator noted that his country sees Jordan as a close ally and friend, and said he will convey this experience to his colleagues in the National Assembly and government.
