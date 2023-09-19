Drbipid Appoints Kevin Henry As New Editor-In-Chief

Kevin Henry's career in the dental industry has been marked by his dedication to providing valuable information and insights to dental professionals. He has previously served as the editor for three different dental publications and, notably, oversaw DrBicuspidfrom late 2019 until early 2021.

In addition to his editorial leadership, Kevin Henry is a recognized speaker at major dental meetings around the world, sharing his industry insights and expertise. He is also the host of the industry's longest-running podcast geared towards dental assistants, "Dental Assistant Nation," which has become an essential resource for dental professionals seeking to enhance their skills and stay updated on the latest trends.

Kevin Henry holds a bachelor's degree in communication from the University of Tuand a master's degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma. His educational background, combined with his extensive experience, uniquely positions him to lead DrBicuspidinto the future.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kevin Henry back to DrBicuspidas our new Editor-in-Chief," said Barry Lovette, General Manager, Media at Science and Medicine Group. "Kevin's deep industry knowledge, editorial expertise, and passion for dental education make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that under his leadership, DrBicuspidwill continue to thrive and provide invaluable resources to dental professionals worldwide."

In his new role as Editor-in-Chief, Kevin Henry will be responsible for guiding the editorial direction of DrBicuspid.com, ensuring that it continues to deliver high-quality, timely, and relevant content to its audience of dental professionals. He will work closely with the talented team at DrBicuspidto further enhance the platform's reputation as a trusted source of dental industry news, insights, and educational resources.

About DrBicuspid

As the trusted eyes, ears, and voice of the dental industry, DrBicuspid connects dental professionals to invaluable news, insights, and an engaged community. Since our launch in 2007, DrBicuspid has established itself as a premier resource for dentists, hygienists, assistants, office managers, and industry professionals. Our team of experienced editors and contributors is committed to changing lives and helping dental professionals achieve excellence.

SOURCE DrBicuspid.com