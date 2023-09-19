Tenrboy & Demetrio Attorneys Selected To The Best Lawyers In America® For 2024

Congratulations to our 2024

Best Lawyers'

honorees:

Thomas Demetrio , Founding Partner

Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Philip Harnett Corboy, Jr., Partner

Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs

Daniel S. Kirschner, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Kenneth Lumb, Managing Partner

Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Michelle M. Kohut, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants

Francis Patrick Murphy, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

William T. Gibbs, Partner

Mass Tort/Class Actions and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Also Designated "Lawyer of the Year" in Mass Tort/Class Actions

Edward G. Willer, Partner

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs



Michael

Ditore, Associate Attorney

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Peter O'Malley, "Of Counsel"

Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants

Partner Bill Gibbs also received the honor of being selected a 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" in the area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs in Chicago.

Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award and Gibbs received the award due to the "extremely high feedback" received by

Best Lawyers

researchers.

In addition, Associate Attorney Britney Pennycook was named to "Ones to Watch" by

Best Lawyers

for a second consecutive year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

About Corboy & Demetrio

Corboy & Demetrio

is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in seripersonal injury and wrongful death cases. Our

Chicago

personal injury lawyers

are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community. Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than

$4 billion

in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of

$1 million. To speak with Thomas Demetrio , Philip Corboy, Jr. , or another one of our

attorneys, please callat 312-346-3191 or emailat

[email protected] . We are available 24/7. For more information about our practice, go to

.

Media Contact:

Helen Lucaitis, Esq., CMO, Corboy & Demetrio, 312-550-2077;

[email protected]

SOURCE Corboy & Demetrio