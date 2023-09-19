Tenrboy & Demetrio Attorneys Selected To The Best Lawyers In America® For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corboy & Demetrio is proud to announce that ten of its attorneys were selected to the 30th edition of
The Best Lawyers in America®
for 2024.
Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence. Best Lawyers recognitions are compiled based on an exhaustive peer review, and lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed.
Congratulations to our 2024
Best Lawyers'
honorees:
Thomas Demetrio , Founding Partner
Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Philip Harnett Corboy, Jr., Partner
Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs
Daniel S. Kirschner, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Kenneth Lumb, Managing Partner
Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Michelle M. Kohut, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation and Workers' Compensation Law - Claimants
Francis Patrick Murphy, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
William T. Gibbs, Partner
Mass Tort/Class Actions and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Also Designated "Lawyer of the Year" in Mass Tort/Class Actions
Edward G. Willer, Partner
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Michael
Ditore, Associate Attorney
Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs
Peter O'Malley, "Of Counsel"
Workers' Compensation Law – Claimants
Partner Bill Gibbs also received the honor of being selected a 2024 "Lawyer of the Year" in the area of Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Plaintiffs in Chicago.
Only a single lawyer in each practice area and community is honored with a "Lawyer of the Year" award and Gibbs received the award due to the "extremely high feedback" received by
Best Lawyers
researchers.
In addition, Associate Attorney Britney Pennycook was named to "Ones to Watch" by
Best Lawyers
for a second consecutive year in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.
About Corboy & Demetrio
Corboy & Demetrio
is one of the nation's premier law firms, representing individuals and their families in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases.
Chicago
personal injury lawyers
are renowned for their achievements in the courtroom and contributions to the community. Putting clients first has resulted in unparalleled and exceptional success - more than
$4 billion
in settlements and verdicts, of which nearly 600 were in excess of
$1 million. To speak with Thomas Demetrio , Philip Corboy, Jr. , or another one of our
attorneys, please call at 312-346-3191
[email protected] . We are available 24/7. For more information about our practice, go to
.
