Henson Group Attains Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation For Security

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Miami-based Henson Group delivers Microsoft solutions of the highest caliber while enhancing a business' security
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Henson Group , which leads organizations through their digital transformations, is thrilled to announce it has attained a Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Security.
The Microsoft Solution Partner Security designation is a way for Microsoft Partners to show their commitment to security in the Microsoft cloud ecosystem. The designation requires a significant customer base consuming Microsoft security products and a certified team to support those customers. Henson Group customers could not leverage the Microsoft Azure and Modern Workplace security services without the assistance of the skilled and experienced Henson Group Managed Services and Support team.
Henson Group is Microsoft's trusted leader in OpenAI, Azure and M365, providing comprehensive solutions for organizations' digital journeys. With unrivaled expertise in OpenAI technologies, Henson Group empowers businesses to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence. As a six-time Microsoft Partner of the Year and Azure Expert MSP, Henson Group excels in delivering Microsoft solutions of the highest caliber, ensuring dependable support and efficient management of cloud IT infrastructure.
“As the CTO of the Henson Group, I am immensely proud to announce our latest Microsoft Partner achievement, the Partner Solutions Security designation. This accomplishment aligns well with our ISO27001 certification and reflects our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our clients' digital landscapes and ensuring the highest levels of security. It signifies our technical expertise and our dedication to providing highly secure cloud solutions in an ever-evolving cyber landscape. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, expertise and dedication of our team, and it reaffirms our position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking the utmost protection for their Microsoft Cloud solutions,” said Chris Savage.
Businesses can stay ahead of the curve with Henson Group's Intelligent Managed Services and Azure Expert MSP stafor advisory and guidance on the latest features and advancements in the OpenAI and Microsoft ecosystems. Henson Group's dedicated team of cloud architects provides quarterly reports with automated assessments, detailed cost analysis and improvement recommendations, helping companies optimize expenses while enhancing security.
Henson Group, which launched in 2002, recently ranked number 132 on the Inc. 5000 with a growth rate of 2,809 percent. The company has expertise in scaling a highly profitable business using organic revenues and building flywheels for revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
For more information about services offered by Henson Group, visit .
About Henson Group
We lead our customers through their digital transformation with such an impact – they can't imagine going back to the old way. As a certified Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert MSP, we have the proven experience and global coverage to work with the largest companies in all major languages. Customers choosebecause our Microsoft Expert stameans less risk for customers. There are fewer than 100 Expert-certified Microsoft partners globally, so you are safe in choosing Henson Group for your next project. Our Expert stademonstrates that we have IP and a proprietary project management process that delivers for customers. We also have the best pricing and offer more value by providing Microsoft Premier support, continusecurity/cost reviews, and advisory services at no additional cost. Lastly, when it comes to social responsibility, we have one of the most diverse executive teams, compensate all employees equitably, are a registered WMBE, and are the only carbon-neutral Microsoft Expert partner.
###
Media Relations
Henson Group
emailhere
MENAFN19092023003118003196ID1107101329
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.