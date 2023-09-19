Flights: Flydubai Rrds Y Summer, Carries Over 4 Million Passengers

The carrier operated more than 32,000 flights across a growing network of 120 destinations in 52 countries. Corfu in Greece and Olbia in Sardinia were the latest two additions to flydubai's seasonal summer routes, offering passengers more options for travel to popular holiday destinations this year.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said:“We continue to create free trade and tourism flows by offering the right product at the right time, making travel accessible to new and previously underserved markets. By doing so, we have enabled more than four million passengers to travel this summer via Dubai's aviation hub.”

“We are very pleased to see year-on-year growth in demand on our seasonal destinations. We have recorded a 70% increase in passenger numbers to Trabzon and more than 40% to Bodrum this summer. We believe these figures could have potentially been even higher if the aircraft we ordered had been delivered on schedule. This would have enabledto add more capacity on some of these popular routes,” added Al Ghaith.

Flydubai operates a fleet of 78 Boeing 737s serving its expanding network. The carrier is expecting further delays to its scheduled aircraft deliveries this year. The carrier has signed an agreement to lease four Next-Generation Boeing 737-800 aircraft between October 17, 2023 and April 16, 2024. This agreement will enable the carrier to add more capacity across the flydubai network during the upcoming busy travel periods.

Flydubai has recently announced the launch of operations to three new destinations. Its daily service to Cairo commences on October 28, Poznan, its third destination in Poland, commences on October 29 and Mombis scheduled to join its growing network from January 17, 2024.

ALSO READ:

Dubai's passport-free travel: Emirates passengers to 'walk' through check-in, immigration with new smart passage

Photos: First look inside new Abu Dhabi International Airport Terminal A

Dubai flights: Emirates passengers can now visit 15 more destinations in India, Sri Lanka on single ticket

Dubai flights: Emirates announces 3 additional flights to Saudi Arabia