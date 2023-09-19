: Ban On Workers Staying Atnstruction Sites Is For Theirfety,Ys Abu Dhabi Authority

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality (ADM) has reiterated its decision to enforce the rule that bans workers' housing at construction sites, and requires them to be housed in designated labour accommodations.

This measure is in accordance with the laws in place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and aimed at protecting the health and safety of workers and providing a conducive and positive environment for them.

This was announced during an awareness campaign carried out by the Municipality, represented by the sub-municipalities, operations sector and all sub-municipality centres.

The aim is to educate the real estate owners and companies based in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs about complying with the laws and regulations to ensure a safe and healthy living environment for all workers.

As part of the campaign, municipal inspectors conducted on-site tours of construction sites and labour accommodations to raise the awareness about the required standards for workers' housing.

This also encouraged those responsible for these sites to provide the best possible living environments for workers and protect their health and safety. It highlighted the negative effects of housing workers on construction sites and the legal and punitive repercussions of such acts.

Awareness messages were disseminated through social media channels of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality as part of the campaign.

Thousands of text messages were also sent to educate the relevant personnel in contracting companies, consultants, and those responsible for construction sites, emphasising their obligations towards workers, particularly to provide decent and suitable accommodation that safeguards their health and safety.

During the campaign, Abu Dhabi City Municipality also appealed to contracting companies and those in charge of workers' housing to be mindful of and adhere to the requirements of the environmental, health, and safety system in labour accommodations.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality pointed out that it is committed to running such campaigns continuously throughout the year, in line with its strategy and plans to maintain the civilised and aesthetic appearance of Abu Dhabi, and to ensure the health and safety of technicians, workers, and all community members.

