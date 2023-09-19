Independent Financial Group Donates $58,500 Ton Diego Charity Promises2kids

David Fischer and Scott Heising present IFG's check to Tonya Torosian and Corey Polant of Promises2Kids

IFG's silent auction, held over the first two nights of their National Conference, featured over 50 rare or exclusive items, including hand-painted surfboards from Wyland Galleries, boxing gloves signed by undefeated former professional boxer Laila Ali, golf and shopping experiences, and original paintings by San Diego artist and motivational speaker Erik Wahl. IFG's donation was accepted onstage by Tonya Torosian and Corey Polant of Promises2Kids at IFG's annual company gala, hosted on the final night of the National Conference.

"Promises2Kids is really making a difference for our local youth in foster care and transitioning out of foster care into adulthood," said IFG Co-founder David Fischer. "When IFG started 20 years, ago, central to our mission was giving back to the San Diego community. We are honored to continue our work with Promises2Kids, one of our several focal charities supporting local youth."

In addition to this contribution, IFG supported Promises2Kids with a total of $100,000 in donations from 2021-2022. To date, IFG has donated over one million dollars to children-focused charitable organizations operating in San Diego and California, including Just in Time for Foster Youth, the Challenged Athletes Foundation, the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, and Wayfinder Family Services.

About Promises2Kids

responds to the needs of foster children and those who have been removed from their home due to abuse and neglect. To learn more, visit promises2kids.org.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 625 independent financial professionals across 410 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020, for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG #7 among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego in 2022. In 2023, IFG was ranked 17th largest among national independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor Magazine, based on revenue.

To learn more about IFG, visit ifgsd.com.

