Oagi Releasennectcenter 3.1 Andnnectspec 10.9.3

ConnectSpec 10.9.3 includes some exciting new industry components, such as the addition of the new critical tracking event and port authority, as well as enhancements to geospatial information.

These releases further illustrate OAGi's ability to deliver member requested improvements according to a pre-defined rapid release cycle, getting new features in standardized component technology into the hands of those who need it fast.

