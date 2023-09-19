PR: Sony Leads The Global Gaming Intry With $27 Billion In Revenue

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) According to TradingPlatforms, Sony is leading the global gaming industry with $27 billion in revenue. The Japanese company made at least twice as much as any of the last eight companies on the list of top gaming companies.
The site's financial analyst, Edith Reads, comments, "The gaming industry is growing significantly, and Sony's revenue is a clear testament to that. Unlike before, gaming is now widely accepted by all ages, and the technological leaps companies like Sony have taken, have played a significant role in promoting the gaming space." The full story and statistics can be found here: Sony Leads the Global Gaming Industry with $27 Billion in Revenue
