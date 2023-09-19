Add A Touch Of Kyoto Style To Your Home With The Snd Wave Of SOU・SOU X Domonllectibles

SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch ( Suzushiroso) The stylish light blue folding umbrella features SOU・SOU 'Suzushiroso' pattern and a playful Doraemon peeking out from its panels! Compact and easy to stash away, it's ideal for taking to work or on the go. Plus, it provides UV protection with a UPF40+ rating, making it an essential dual-purpose accessory for outdoor activities, seamlessly combining style and convenience!





SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch ( Faintly) This set includes a UV protection folding umbrella and a water-absorbent pouch. The pouch is made from ultra-fine microfiber, which is super effective at soaking up moisture. It's not just for storing your umbrella; you can also use it to keep cold drinks cool or as a handy cloth for quick clean-ups so it's super versatile and great value too!





SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch ( Playing with Numbers) We've combined SOU・SOU's iconic "Playing with Numbers" pattern with familiar Doraemon treasures like the "Anywhere Door," "Memory Bread," and the "Bamboo Copter." This creative fusion makes for a fresh and unique design. The simple colour combinations enhance the umbrella's classic Japanese aesthetic. The umbrella itself is lightweight and compact for easy storage, while the pouch features a handy zipper, making it effortless to open and fold. So, rain or shine, you've got all Doraemon's gadgets by your side!





SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch (Smile) This adorable lilac umbrella showcases Doraemon lounging amidst the vibrant purple floral backdrop of SOU・SOU's beloved 'Smile' print. Whether you're on holiday or enjoying the great outdoors, this umbrella is perfect for shielding you from the sun. Its absorbent pouch includes a convenient hanging cord, making it easy to attach to your backpack. It's your ideal travel companion!







Umbrella Size: Approx. 16cm when folded, and approx. 90cm in diameter when open. Quick-Dry Pouch Size: Approx. 16cm (L) x 7.5cm (W). WARNING:





This product is not a toy. Not suitable for children under 4 years old.

Children must use this product under adult supervision. Cracked or damaged product should be discarded. USE AND CARE:





Please use it carefully under strong wind to avoid damage.

Please untie the umbrella strap and shake the umbrella slightly before opening.

Do not apply pressure or other external force on the product to avoid deformation of the skeleton.

Beware when opening the umbrella to avoid harming others.

The inner material of the pouch has water absorption function, but it is not fully waterproof design.

Ensure the pouch has been completely dried before storage. Keep in cool and dry place. The slight colour variance on decoration is an acceptable phenomenon.

SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch Redemption Details:



Stamp Distribution Details:



From now until 24 October 2023, customers will receive one stamp upon a $20# purchase and one more stamp for every additional $10 purchase at 7-Eleven stores*.



Redemption Details:



From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, customers can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 6 stamps p$78.



Exclusive yuu Member Offer:



Promotion period: 20 September (7am) to 24 October 2023. Item redemption period in store: From 20 September (7am) to 27 October 2023, yuu Members can redeem one SOU GOOD UV Umbrella with Quick-Dry Pouch randomly with 8,800 yuu Points p$65.

