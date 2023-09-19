Middle East's Leading Venue Manager ASM Global Named Operator Of Dubai's Nnectnference Centre'

It also joins what is already the largest portfolio of conference and convention centres on Earth.

Situated within Expo City Dubai , C3 has undergone an impressive repositioning following its previlife as the Opportunity Pavilion during the historic Expo 2020.

C3 is poised to assume a pivotal role in hosting a variety of meetings, conferences and cultural gatherings as part of the upcoming COP28, which will take place within Expo City Dubai from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023.

Sholto Douglas-Home, chief sales and marcomms officer, Expo City Dubai, said,“A distinctive, adaptable space, C3 is a welcome addition to Dubai's mid-sized venue market and opens up even more exciting options for business, entertainment and community events at Expo City Dubai. The Opportunity Pavilion was a popular destination during Expo 2020, and we look forward to seeing it come to life again as a lively hub in our growing city.”

Harvey Lister, ASM Global's APAC chairman and chief executive, said,“This endeavour underscores ASM Global's unwavering commitment to furthering our presence in the MENA region. Our pursuit aligns seamlessly with the UAE's consistent expansion and pursuit of excellence within the live-event sector. As pioneers in recognizing this potential within a rapidly expanding complex, we eagerly anticipate continued growth opportunities.”

The venue's remarkable versatility allows it to cater to a wide range of events, ranging from summits, conferences and meetings to dynamic live-entertainment shows and exclusive corporate events.

Lister said C3's significance extends beyond its offerings and will assume a central role in the company's regional future operations and event schedule. The recent success in securing the management and operations rights for this venue by ASM Global not only sets the stage for the upcoming expansion plans within Expo City Dubai but also paves the way for the broader growth strategy within the and the Middle East.

Other Middle East venues operated by ASM Global include Shakir's Exhibition World Bahrain, Jeddah Arena Airport City and International Convention Centre Jeddah Airport City.

