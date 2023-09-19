London Heathrow Returns As The #1 Mostnnected Airport In The World, OAG Data Reveals

London Heathrow Airport (LHR) reclaimed its coveted position as the world's #1 internationally connected airport. British Airways continues to reign as its dominant airline, owning a 50% share of the flights. New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) surged to #2 among Global Megahubs, with Istanbul Airport (IST) joining the Top 10 at #7. Turkish Airlines is the dominant airline at Istanbul, owning a 79% share of the flights.

The Top 20 Global Megahubs show an even spread of connectivity, with six located in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, six in North America, and seven in Asia Pacific.

"OAG Megahubs demonstrates the enduring vitality of international connectivity. From London Heathrow's resurgence to the impressive ascent of Asian hubs like Kuala Lumpur, these findings underscore the resilience and adaptability of airports worldwide," said John Grant, chief analyst at OAG.

